Penny Roeller



Cincinnati - Penny Roeller (born Julia Penny Nuss) died August 7, 2020 at the age of 73 due to lung cancer. Beloved wife of Bill Roeller, devoted mother to Jason Roeller and Cindy Davidson (Dan), loving grandmother of Colin Davidson and Wesley Davidson, dear sister of the late Louise Von Hoene (Tom), dear aunt to Laura Newman (Peter) and the late Thomas M. Von Hoene, also survived by other family members and good friends. Penny was a firecracker but also exuded warmth and a down-to-earth nature that people adored. She tackled life with energy and a fantastic sense of humor. No funeral service at Penny's request. A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather. In the meantime and in lieu of flowers, watch a Reds game and feel her cheering (or yelling) along with you.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store