Peter Crone
PETER CRONE

Erlanger - Peter Dwayne Crone, 85, of Erlanger, KY passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loved one's by his side. Peter was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed. Pete worked and retired as a machinist for Mazak. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Edna Mae Crone, his sister: Louanne Crone, and his son: Rudy Crone. Pete is survived by his loving wife: Jean Crone, his beloved children: Vicki Honican, Darrell (Paula) Crone, and Tonya (Tommy) Raleigh, and 6 grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Pete on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Brief words of remembrance will be said at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
AUG
25
Service
01:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
