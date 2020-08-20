PETER CRONE
Erlanger - Peter Dwayne Crone, 85, of Erlanger, KY passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loved one's by his side. Peter was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed. Pete worked and retired as a machinist for Mazak. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Edna Mae Crone, his sister: Louanne Crone, and his son: Rudy Crone. Pete is survived by his loving wife: Jean Crone, his beloved children: Vicki Honican, Darrell (Paula) Crone, and Tonya (Tommy) Raleigh, and 6 grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Pete on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Brief words of remembrance will be said at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
