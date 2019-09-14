|
|
Peter "Pete" Faulkingham
Hebron - Peter Faulkingham, 61, a resident of Hebron, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Becky of 41 years; daughter, Jessica Chalk (husband Alan) and grandson Ethan; his mother. Sonja Faulkingham; brothers, Paul (wife Jackie), Mark (partner Anne) and Reggie (wife Rachael) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Reginald Faulkingham. Pete recently retired after 42 years with Delta Airlines at the Cincinnati N.KY Intl. Airport. Over the years he had become an avid enthusiast of motorcycles, fishing, and guns. Pete was a true people-person, and loved nothing more than taking care of everyone and making them laugh. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27 beginning at 4PM at the Delta Airlines Hangar, with parking at Delta Cargo. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is assisting the family. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 14, 2019