Peter Neltner
Alexandria - Peter Raymond Neltner, 87, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home peacefully. Pete was born October 24, 1932 to his late parents, Peter and Edna (Moenkedick) Neltner. Pete was a retired carpenter and worked for the Carpenter's Union Local #698, was also a member of Saint Mary Parish, Alexandria, KY and the Catholic Order of Foresters and served in the Army 1953-1954. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Janet Mae Neltner (nee Eschenbach); two children, Deborah (Terry) Wilson and Raymond (Pam) Neltner; seven grandchildren: Jeremy (Karissa) Wilson, Amber (Zachary) Schmidt, Ashley (Kevin) Johnson, Bethany Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson, Rachel Neltner and Adam Neltner; three great-grandchildren: Anna Wilson, Ben Wilson and Oliver Johnson; brother, Leroy Neltner. Services will be at the convenience of the family at this time and a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Christ Community Health, P.O. BOX 2344, Augusta, GA 30903 (website: https://www.cchsaugusta.org/) or to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C|O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive Edgewood, KY 41017 (website: https://giving.stelizabeth.com/donate). Arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020