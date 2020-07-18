Peter Shapleigh
Cincinnati - Peter Davison Shapleigh, 83, passed away on July 14th at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio, with family by his side. Peter was born in Biddeford, Maine on March 25th, 1937 and is survived by his sister Judy, sons Gregory (Mélina) and Alex (Kelly), and five grandchildren: Miles, Owen, Lilia, Garret and Glenn. Peter's formative years were spent in Cincinnati, where he was known for making mischief and surrounding himself with friends. Peter attended Summit Country Day and Withrow High School; he went on to attend Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. Peter's professional career was defined by his 37 year rise through the ranks at Gibson Greeting Cards, starting as a Junior Salesman and ultimately becoming Corporate VP of National Accounts before his retirement. When Peter wasn't traveling the country for work, you could find him drenched with sweat on the tennis courts of the Cincinnati Tennis Club or the Cincinnati Country Club. He was a competitor at heart, winning over 50 local tournaments. Those that knew Peter experienced his never-give-up attitude toward everything he set his mind to. After retirement, Peter split his time between his homes in Naples, FL and Cincinnati, where he enjoyed time on his boat, on the links, and with his many friends, always the life of the party. Peter had a lifelong passion for trains, taking countless trips across the country to visit his sons on the West Coast. One of his last trips was in February of 2019 on the Canadian Transcontinental Railway from Toronto to Vancouver. Peter will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, and remembered by a charitable endowment to create the Shapleigh Family Fund benefiting local and national organizations that support children's education and animal conservation. Private services will be held on July 22nd at Spring Grove Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.springgrove.org
