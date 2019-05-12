|
Peter T. Busse, age 76 of Anderson Twp., died May 8, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Donna L. Busse (nee Lester), devoted father of Steven (Melissa) and Tricia Busse, loving grandfather of Josh Brock and Sophie Busse, dear brother of Richard (Judith) Busse. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
He was a retired Captain with the Anderson Twp. Fire Department where he served for 31 years.
Memorial service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, May 18th at 2 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 pm.
Memorials may be directed to the Anderson Firefighter Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 54336, Cincinnati, OH 45254 or any Kemba Credit Union in memory of Pete Busse.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019