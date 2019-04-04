|
|
Peter W. Williams
- - Peter W. Williams age 66 yo, passed 3.23.19. He is survived by his father, RL Williams, brother, Stephen (Cheryl) and nephew Bryan Williams, and niece, Erin (Douglas) England and 2 great nephews. Also survived by his sister, Ellen (David) Estes and nephews Alexander, Nathaniel, Adam & Benjamin. Peter was a respected arborist in greater Cincinnati, known for his gentleness to people and the planet! Donations will be accepted for "Peter's Trees" Commemorative Tree Program in honor of Peter W. Williams, Cincinnati Parks Foundation, 421 Oak St. Cincinnati, OH 45219, Or Wellstar Community Hospice, C/O Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Rd, Suite 100, Marietta, Ga 30066. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019