Pfc Frank Athon Jr.
PFC Frank Athon, Jr.

Amelia - PFC Frank Leroy Athon, Jr., cherished son of Frank Sr. and Ida Athon, beloved husband of Marcella Ballard Athon, loving brother of Helen Kelly, Mary Johns, Catherine Shumate, Charles Everett, and Joseph Athon. Dear uncle of 13 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Frank was killed in action, World War II, Battle of Tarawa, November 22, 1943, at the age of 29. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He was recovered after 77 years thanks to the efforts of History Flight, Inc. and escorted home by the United States Marine Corps for services on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia from 9:00 am until time of a prayer service at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Withamsville, Ohio with full military honors. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to History Flight Inc. online/mail or St. Bernadette Church.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
NOV
21
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
