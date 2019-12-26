|
|
Phil Purkiser
Loveland - Philip Earl Prukiser II of Loveland, OH. Born on September 3, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Judy (nee King) Purkiser. Loving father of Phil (Jan) Purkiser Jr. and Andy Purkiser. Step-father of Dee (Kevin) Benton, Pam (Jack) Wallace and Jill (Rick) Rolfes. Caring grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Linda Stolzenberger, Cheryl Ojeda, Jill LeDeau and Jeff Bosken. Cherished son of the late Philip Earl Purkiser and Margie (nee Schmidt) Bosken. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Phil served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Loveland FOE 3006 and Loveland American Legion. Friends will be received from 6 PM - 8 PM on Monday, December 30 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Dr., Loveland. Loveland FOE 3006 Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Services will be held at the funeral home at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 31. Interment, Union Cemetery, Symmes TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Phil Purkiser to the Loveland FOE 3006, Auxillary, 127 N. Karl Brown Way, Loveland, OH 45140
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019