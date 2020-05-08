Philip Dillenburger
Philip Dillenburger

Cleves - "Phil" beloved husband of Donna (nee Beischel). Cherished father of Phil Dillenburger, Jr., David (Jenni) Dillenburger, Debby (Troy) Blome and Billy (Katie) Dillenburger. Caring grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 5. Dear Brother of Paul (Sandy) Dillenburger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Phil passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a graduate of Notre Dame and Xavier. Services will be private. Memorials to St. Xavier High School Care of The Long Blue Lifeline Fund, 600 W, North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224 or charity of your choice. Neidhardminges.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
