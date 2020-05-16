Philip F. Stapf
Montgomery - Philip F. Stapf of Montgomery. Beloved husband of Gerrie Stapf. Loving father of Laura (the late Eric) Woolhiser, Susan (Scott) Timmons, Julie (the late Kevin Stock) Stapf, Vicky Stapf, and Barbara (William) Liss. Cherished grandfather of Kimberley, Sarah, Michael, Stephen, Matthew, Kate, Theresa & Anne Marie Woolhiser, Kyle & Megan Timmons, and Benjamin & Ariel Liss. Dear brother of Rhea (the late Don) Stapf Taylor. Proud uncle of Annette Taylor and Frank Taylor. Passed away May 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Due to health concerns linked to COVID-19, private services will be held. For those who wish to view the service live, please visit his obituary page on the funeral home website starting at 11:45 AM on Wednesday, May 20. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Philip may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, Little Sisters of the Poor, or Salvation Army.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.