|
|
Philip (Phil) Handorf
Cincinnati - Philip (Phil) Handorf, devoted husband of 58 years of Judith (Holtkamp) Handorf. Loving father of Philip (Barbara) Handorf, Lisa (Larry) Faulkner, Keith Handorf, and Anthony (Christy) Handorf. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Eric, Chris, Ben, Billy, Bryson, Elizabeth, Allison. Great grandfather of McKinley. Dear brother of Rose VonHagel, Marilyn Methie, Carole DiPilla, Jeffrey Handorf, Larry Handorf, Pat Schwartz, Nick Handorf, the late Charles Handorf, Shirley Hartmann, Ron Handorf, Gerald Handorf and Thomas Handorf. Phil was a member of Purcell Council Knights of Columbus. Passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 81.
Memorial Mass will be Friday, February 15 at Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati at 10AM. Memorial donations can be made to ().
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019