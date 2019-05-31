Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Megowen home
- - Phil Megowen passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on May 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbie Clark. He is survived by his wife, Rudi Megowen, and sons Jeff Megowen, Kevin Clark, and Brad Clark. His daughters, Cyndi Hunley, Susan Burch Clark, and Saige Scott, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Phil was loved by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on June 8th at 3 pm at his home. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude's hospital.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
