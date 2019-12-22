Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
513-661-7283
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Morelock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Morelock


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Philip Morelock Obituary
Philip Morelock

Bridgetown - Philip Eugene Morelock, age 66, of Bridgetown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Knoxvville, Tennessee on November 5, 1953 to Herbert Lloyd and Peggy Jacqueline Morelock (nee Solomon). He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marty S. Morelock. Philip is survived by his wife, Ella Morelock; son, Anthony; daughters, Eva and Alicia; brothers, Herbert L. (Barbara) Morelock, III, Billy Fane Morelock, Lynn Timothy (Linda Anderson) Morelock, Jack Richard (Olga) Morelock; sister, Laura Timia Morelock; sister-In-Law, Sheri Loew Morelock; many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, at 3300 Parkcrest Lane, 45231
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -