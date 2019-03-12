|
Philip Nevels
Florence - Philip Nevels, 91, of Florence, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Villaspring Healthcare in Erlanger. He was a WW II and Korean Navy veteran, a member of The American Legion Post #4 in Florence and the Cincinnati Club. Philip was a retired electronics salesman with Nodel-Tygrett Co. in Cincinnati. Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy Becker Nevels; step son, Chuck Ritter; step daughter, Teri Ritter; brothers, Harold (Jackie) Nevels, Matthew Nevels, Nathan (Ann) Nevels and Tillman (Martha) Nevels; sister Katherine (Herman) Parks; dear friends, Roger and Barb McIntyre; his precious dog, Copper. Visitation Thursday, March 14th, from Noon - 2:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The American Legion Post #4, Florence, KY 41042 or St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019