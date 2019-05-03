|
Phillip A. Philhower
Anderson Twp. - Phillip A. Philhower beloved husband of Joyce Philhower (nee McAfee) childhood sweetheart married for 62 years, devoted father of Julie (Thomas) McDaniel and Jody (Brian) Clark, loving grandfather of Courtney, Christian, Jared, and Jaxon Clark, dear brother of Richard Philhower. April 30, 2019. Age 82 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at the Wilfert Chapel at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 686 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Sat. May 4, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Chapel on Sat. from 10-11 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019