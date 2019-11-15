Services
Milford - Phillip "Mike" beloved husband of Peggy (nee Reardon), loving father of Shannon (Lenny) Costa, Brittney (Bret) Ramsey and Michael Jr. (Carrie) Barnard, adored papaw of Jacob, Tyler, Nicholas, Ashley, Bodie, Allison, Tucker and Blake, dear brother of Brenda Abbott. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 69. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM at New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, 2417 Indian Mound Ave, Norwood. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5-7, with a Masonic Service starting at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Haven Youth Group, mailed to the church. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
