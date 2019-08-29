|
Phillip Dale Camfield
Burlington - Phillip Dale Camfield, 68, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Carrollton, KY on August 6, 1951, he was the son of the late Marion and Rebecca Camfield. Dale loved UK Athletics, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Donald (Rosie) Camfield; sisters: Joann (Edwin) Prather and Bettye Schwartz. Dale is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years: Debbie Camfield; son: Brian Dailey; daughter: Heather Dailey and Sarah (Chad) Mink; brothers: Randy (Gail) Camfield, Monty (Bobbi) Camfield, Tracy Camfield and Timmy (Rose) Camfield; sisters: Marylin (Rick) Peters and Terri (Tim) Bullock; grandchildren: Lillie Marsh, Stella Mink, Samantha Billings, Ashley Swegles, Seth Dailey and Brianna Dailey; great-grandchildren: Camden, Taeden Nolan and Nixon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Memorials are suggested in Dale's name to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019