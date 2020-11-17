1/1
Phillip E. Caddell
Phillip E. Caddell

Bromley - Phillip E. Caddell, 66, of Bromley, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Mr. Caddell proudly served our country in the United States Army and the National Guard. After his service, he joined the United States Postal Service where he was a driver. Phillip's greatest joy and priority in life was his family. He was caring and nurturing and never met a stranger. Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol(nee: Garbett) Caddell and their children, Kenny Daunt, Melissa (Dennis) Aubrey, Greg (Ahn) Caddell and Mandy Caddell. He also leaves behind his brothers, David and Rodney Caddell, sisters, Benita Sparks and Karen Thornberry along with his grandchildren, Brandon, Miranda, Jack, John, Aidan and great grandchildren, Amelie and Brandon, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jennifer Caddell, Debbie Menefee and brother, William Caddell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with services to follow at 12pm. Entombment will be at Highland Cemetery Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the family online https://everloved.com/life-of/phillip-caddell/donate/ Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Due to Covid-19 regulations, guests will be expected to wear mask and maintain social distancing standards.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
NOV
18
Service
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
