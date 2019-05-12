Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St Simon and Jude Catholic Church
4335 Hazelwood Avenue
Louisville, KY
Phillip Gayle Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Phillip Gayle, 82, of Venice, FL, formerly of Louisville, was born on May 4, 1937 and passed away on May 5, 2019.

Mr. Mitchell was a retired Superintendent for the Naval Ordnance Station (Louisville) and served over 40 years in the Active Army and the Kentucky National Guard. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division and a Jumpmaster.

He is preceded in death by his mother Grace Kern; his father Carl; his two brothers Carl and Charles; his sister Wanda; his son Shawn; and his granddaughter Macey.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Gloria J. Hammond; daughter Rachel Schultz (William); five sons from his former marriage to Anna Baumgartner: Phillip (Maria), John, Thomas, Joseph (Janna) and William (Brenda) Mitchell; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister Irene Estes (Charles).

His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 13 at Sts. Simon and Jude Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Dr.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
