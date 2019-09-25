|
Phillip Phipps
Ludlow - Phillip Edwin Phipps, age 76, of Ludlow, KY passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Phipps (nee Cooper); daughters, Elizabeth Lambert (David) and Lisa Phipps; sister, Sylvia Diann Rogers (Donald); grandchildren, Sara, Zachary and Joshua Lambert and several nieces and nephews. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, William Oscar Phipps and Edna Phipps; brothers, James Phipps and William Phipps. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens (Taylor Mill, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to the s Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019