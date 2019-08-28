Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Landmark Memorial Gardens
1600 Glendale-Milford Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip RHODESSr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip T. RHODESSr.

Add a Memory
Phillip T. RHODESSr. Obituary
Phillip T. RHODES,Sr.

Cincinnati - Phillip T. Rhodes, Sr., age 71, passed August 25, 2019 in Cincinnati. Survived by his devoted wife, Deborah Upton Rhodes; loving father of Phillip, Jr., Anthony, Lindsey, Latacha, Sherry and the late William Rhodes, Pamela Hearon (Robert), Gia Thomas, and Paula Coops; dear brother of Robert (Geraldine) Rhodes, Linda Stanley (Miles) and Brenda Roberson; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-7pm at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Graveside Funeral Service 11:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Landmark Memorial Gardens, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now