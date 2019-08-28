|
|
Phillip T. RHODES,Sr.
Cincinnati - Phillip T. Rhodes, Sr., age 71, passed August 25, 2019 in Cincinnati. Survived by his devoted wife, Deborah Upton Rhodes; loving father of Phillip, Jr., Anthony, Lindsey, Latacha, Sherry and the late William Rhodes, Pamela Hearon (Robert), Gia Thomas, and Paula Coops; dear brother of Robert (Geraldine) Rhodes, Linda Stanley (Miles) and Brenda Roberson; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 5-7pm at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Graveside Funeral Service 11:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Landmark Memorial Gardens, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019