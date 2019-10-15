Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.,
Greenhills, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
17 Farragut Rd.,
Greenhills, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena Miller

Add a Memory
Philomena Miller Obituary
Philomena Miller

Springdale - (nee Mastronardi). Age 98. Passed away Oct. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles F. Miller. Loving cousin of Leonard Wilson & Norene Feeney. Sister-in-law of Nancy Betts. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Longtime resident of Greenhills, OH. Philomena was a volunteer at Maple Knoll Village for over 40 years and a charter member of "The Village Voices" choral group. Friends may the greet the family at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:15am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Maple Knoll Future Care Fund, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now