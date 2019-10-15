|
|
Philomena Miller
Springdale - (nee Mastronardi). Age 98. Passed away Oct. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles F. Miller. Loving cousin of Leonard Wilson & Norene Feeney. Sister-in-law of Nancy Betts. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Longtime resident of Greenhills, OH. Philomena was a volunteer at Maple Knoll Village for over 40 years and a charter member of "The Village Voices" choral group. Friends may the greet the family at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 17 Farragut Rd., Greenhills, OH 45218 on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:15am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Maple Knoll Future Care Fund, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019