Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Phylis L. Kenney Obituary
Phylis L. Kenney

Taylor Mill - Phylis L. Kenney, 77 of Taylor Mill, KY passed away surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020. She was an avid Reader and a member of South Side Baptist Church. Phylis is survived by her loving Husband of 53 years, Leonard Kenney; Children, Jeanne Kenney Adams, Stanley Dale Kenney (Tammy) & Amy Kenney; Grandchildren, Jennifer, Jerron, Eric & Jenna and 3 Great Grandchildren. The service and entombment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to, South Side Baptist Church 1501 Holman Street Covington, KY 41011. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
