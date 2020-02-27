Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Phyllis Followell
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Phyllis A. Followell

Phyllis A. Followell

Cincinnati - Phyllis A. Followell, born January 14, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, February 27th, 2020, at the age 73. Phyllis was the beloved heart and soulmate of Jerry Pabst, loving sister of Joanna (John) Servizzi, and the lates Suzanna Newkirk, Diana (Mike) Petersen, and Deborah (Miller) Bolce, dear sister-in-law of Doug Newkirk, and cherished aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Virginia (nee Shelton) Followell and her dear grandmother, Hazel Shelton. Visitation Monday, March 2nd from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
