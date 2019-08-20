Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Phyllis A. Rupp


1932 - 2019
Phyllis A. Rupp Obituary
Phyllis A. Rupp

- - Phyllis A. Rupp, born March 26, 1932, passed away August 15, 2019. The family of Phyllis will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, where the family encourages those attending to wear something colorful. A memorial service will follow beginning at 6:00 PM.Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
