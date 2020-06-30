Phyllis Ann Vaughn-Tungate
Phyllis Ann Vaughn-Tungate

Florence - Phyllis Ann Vaughn-Tungate (née Webb), 89 years of age, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Gerald Eugene Vaughn and John Tungate; her son, Jim Vaughn; and brothers, Bill, Bob, and A.J. Webb. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her loving children, Stephen Vaughn, Mark Vaughn (Rhonda), Becky Stolz (Ron), Connie Schoonover, and Dennis Tungate (Jo); her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Ethridge (Shelby), Matthew Vaughn, Trenton Stolz (Riley), and Derrick Stolz; great-grandchildren, Ruby Ethridge and Alayna Stolz; and her dear sisters, Virginia Griffith and Janet Cekela. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 1070 Richwood Road, Walton, Kentucky 41094. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Ivy Knoll Resident Activity Fund, 800 Highland Avenue, Covington, Kentucky 41011. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
