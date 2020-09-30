Phyllis Augspurger
Loveland - Phyllis Brink Augspurger, of Loveland, Ohio passed away on September 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Phyllis was born on November 17, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert and Thelma Brink. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Paul, and is survived by husband Bill, her three children, Jon, Michael, and Susan, her brother David, five grandchildren, and her brothers' children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to People Working Cooperatively (PWC), a Cincinnati-based community support organization that Bill and Phyllis have supported for years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3 at 11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, followed by a Celebration of Life at O'Bannon Creek Golf Club, 6842 Oakland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com