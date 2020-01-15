Services
Phyllis "Mickey" Bayer

Phyllis "Mickey" Bayer

Springfield Twp. - Phyllis "Mickey" Bayer, 91 yrs old, passed away on January 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th from 9 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 10 AM at First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences, see www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
