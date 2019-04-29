|
Phyllis C. Wurzelbacher
Cincinnati - (nee Wagner) Beloved wife of the late Clifford "Dutch" Wurzelbacher. Devoted mother of Doris (Gary) Knue, Mary Ann (Steve) Alexander, Linda (Carl) Andry, Donna (Tim) Decker, Jeanne (Cliff) Ivester. Grandmother of Michelle, Stephanie, Angela, Brian "B.J.", Maria, Josh, Nicole, Clifford "C.J." and the late Chris. Great grandmother of Canaan, Ezra, Lainey, Ivy, Liam, Chloe, Olivia, Madelyn, Clifford "Ford", Matthew, and one on the way. Sister of Connie Bahrs, Stanley Wagner, Mary Schoster, Jeannie Murry, and the late Naomi Ingram, Ned Wagner, and Margie Lehnhoff. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Christian Village at Mason Compassionate Care Fund, 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019