Phyllis (Penny) Cappel
Phyllis (Penny) Cappel nee Pursifull passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Oct. 3 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Penny went her entire adult life without telling people her actual age, but we suspect she was 75. Penny worked as a Surgery Coordinator at Mangat Plastic Surgery. Penny loved people and people loved Penny. She was a character, the life of the party, known for her abundant energy, her adventurous spirit, and her sense of humor. She was kind and incredibly generous, even in death, choosing to donate her body to UC Medical Research Center. Penny is survived by her husband Robert and 3 children, Robert Scott, Kevin Cappel (Anita Threet), and Leah Mattingly, by 7 grandchildren, and siblings Mark, Judy and Sally Pursifull. A memorial visitation (10am) and mass (11am) will take place Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Cecelia in Oakley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019