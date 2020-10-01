Phyllis Conklin
Evendale - Phyllis L. Conklin (nee Augustine), loving wife of the late Pete Conklin. Dear friend of Min Basadur. Devoted mother of Bill (Karen), Michael (Beth), Philip, Pete, and the late Tommy Conklin. Beloved grandmother of Sara, Joe, Stephanie, Erin, Macalister, and Sophie. Dear great-grandmother of Finleigh and Syler. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and Estelle Augustine. Passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Age 87. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Fund at Children's Hospital - mail to Cincinnati Children's Hospital PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. www.mrfh.com