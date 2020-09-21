Phyllis Groh
Phyllis Groh (nee Mowat), beloved wife of the late Ronald Groh. Loving mother of Julie Theresa (John) Rogan and Kathy (Robert) Tesh. Loving grandmother of Carly (Brian) Ganulin, Alex (Kayla) Rogan and Carter Tesh. Great-grandmother of Fiona Ganulin and Jax and Tinsley Rogan. Dear sister of Carla Williams. Phyllis passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at age 84. Phyllis embraced her vocation of "CEO Domestic Operations" for the Groh family. She had a unique combination of gifts and talents. We think of Proverbs 31:27-29 when we think of her. She will be greatly missed. A private family service was held in which we celebrated her life-long contributions to our family. We would like to thank Maple Knoll Village for their comforting care of Phyllis. Remembrances can be given on-line to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.