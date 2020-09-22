Phyllis Johnson
Phyllis J. Johnson passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Al Johnson; loving mother of Jocelyn Edwards and Keith Johnson; grandmother of Danita Johnson, Keith Johnson Jr., Kurtis Johnson and Ashley Johnson and a host of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26 with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.