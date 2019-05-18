Services
St Benedicts Church
338 E 17th St
Covington, KY 41014
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Benedict Church
338 East 17th. Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Benedict Church
338 East 17th. Street
Covington, KY
View Map
Phyllis L. Babb

Covington - Phyllis L. Babb, 85, of Covington, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She retired from Ohio National Insurance Company and was a member of St. Benedict Church. Phyllis enjoyed playing bingo and working the Bid and Buy Booth at her former Parish, St. John the Evangelist in Silverton, OH. She is survived by her her daughter: Karen (Philip) Volpenhein; grandchildren: Kyle Volpenhein and Adam (Allison) Volpenhein and brothers: Ronald (Shirley) Luersen, Gregory (Janet) Luersen and Norbert (Rose) Luersen. Visitation will be at St. Benedict Church, 338 East 17th. Street, Covington, KY 41014, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2019
