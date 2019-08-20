|
|
Phyllis M. Cannoy
Union - Phyllis Anne Morgan Cannoy, 84 years of age, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Phyllis was the loving daughter of the late Oakley and Nora Morgan. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph M. Cannoy. Phyllis leaves behind her daughters, Susan Newman (Rick) and Rebecca Parker; son, James Cannoy; and beloved grandchildren, Justin Newman (Sara), Meredith Newman, Belinda Sandoz (Eric), Chris Parker, Sara Young (JR), Matthew Patterson (Gabby), Jessica Fry, Dustin Oakes, Mariah Cannoy, and Daniel Cannoy; as well as 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Phyllis also leaves behind her dear sister, Peggy Merriken; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was the oldest of her siblings and is preceded in death by her brothers Vance and Bobby Morgan and sister, Janice Berry. Phyllis was the example of a loving daughter, wife, mother and Mamaw. Phyllis held several positions and spent many years working in the Healthcare field along with dedicating her time to volunteering in the church and community. She retired from Saint Luke Hospital as the Director of Volunteer Services. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, and Florence, KY 41042. Interment will take place at Greenwade Cemetery, in Frenchburg, KY. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Phyllis's honor to: Young Life Capernaum, PO Box 176206, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019