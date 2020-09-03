Phyllis Mattio
Cincinnati - MATTIO, Phyllis A. (nee Kesse). Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Mattio for 34 years. Sister of the late Albert and James Kesse. Sister-in-law of Rosemary Kesse and Ron (the late Marianne) Knueven. Dear aunt of Patti (Steve) Hutton, Steven (Ann) Kesse, Marylou (Jeff) Yaeger, Cathy (Phil) Hale and Ashley Knueven. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Passed away August 30, 2020 at the age of 79. Visitation will take place at St. John's the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Dry Ridge, Wednesday from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John's the Baptist Church (45252). Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com