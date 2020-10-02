1/
Phyllis Nahigyan
1939 - 2020
Mason - Nahigyan, Phyllis Irene (nee: Peterson), 81 of Mason passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born February 13, 1939 in Clermont County, OH to Francis "Pete" and Etta May (nee: Gillman) Peterson, she worked for many years at the Warren County United Way as an information and referral specialist. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bruce S. Nahigyan, she is survived by her son, David Souren (Nancy) Nahigyan, her daughter, Leslie Nahigyan, two brothers, Phillip Peterson and Paul Peterson, her step granddaughter, Kristina, and dear friends Lillian, Catherine, Alice and Janice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to the Cincinnati Nature Center. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
