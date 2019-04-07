Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Peace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Peace

Obituary Condolences

Phyllis Peace Obituary
Phyllis Peace

West Chester - PEACE

Phyllis (nee Robinson); Beloved wife of the late Russell Peace; Devoted mother of Edward (Barbara) Peace and Ken (Sharon Holt) Peace; Dear grandmother 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 93; Resident of West Chester; She was a Charter Member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy and also a former member of Order of the Eastern Star; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM; Donations may be sent to Hospice Care of Middletown; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now