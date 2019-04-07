|
Phyllis Peace
West Chester - PEACE
Phyllis (nee Robinson); Beloved wife of the late Russell Peace; Devoted mother of Edward (Barbara) Peace and Ken (Sharon Holt) Peace; Dear grandmother 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 93; Resident of West Chester; She was a Charter Member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy and also a former member of Order of the Eastern Star; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM; Donations may be sent to Hospice Care of Middletown; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019