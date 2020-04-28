Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Cold Spring, KY -

Phyllis Jean Prather, age 81, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving children, Rick D. Prather (Donna), Jody Prather (Patty), Sherry Prim and Barry Prather; cousin, Betty Carol Lusby; grandchildren, Chelse Prather, Adam Prather, Christopher Prather, Haley Prim, Jacob Prather and Jonathan Prather; 5 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Hammond. Private services are being held at the convenience of the family and burial will take place at New Columbus Cemetery (New Columbus, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
