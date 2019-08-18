|
Phyllis Rodgers Martin
Cincinnati - Phyllis Rodgers Martin, cherished wife of the late J. Bruce Martin, mother of Shirlie (John) Briggs, Jay (Valerie) Martin, and Kipp (the late Gail Honda) Martin. Grandmother of Corinne Martin, Aaron (Meredith) Martin and Philip Wheeler, great-grandmother of Cole and Cade Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Amelia Rodgers, brothers John (KIA) and Wilbur, sister Carolyn Carter, and her first husband Dr. William J. Stiles. Her main career was that of employment counselor for The Procter & Gamble Company. In addition, she wrote ten books (two best sellers). She was the career columnist for the Cincinnati Post and Indianapolis Star and the 'job expert' for Channel 12's Nick Clooney Show. Her articles have appeared in the N. Y. Times Syndicate, the British, Australian and USA Cosmopolitan, Newsday, Writer's Digest, Moneypaper, Woman's Day and others. Her 'Help for Hear-ache' segments aired twice weekly for several years over WMKV. Her awards include: Best Debater - University of Cincinnati; 'Service to the School' - Walnut Hills High School; Kentucky Colonel and the key to My Old Kentucky Home; Career Woman of Achievement - YWCA; Member of the Year and past president - National Human Relations Association; and National Headliner - Women in Communication. Private services for the family will be held at the Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. If desired, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Shriner's Burns Hospital, Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019