Florence - Phyllis A. Shirley passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. She was born on December 3, 1927 in Littleton, NH to the late John and Annabelle White. Phyllis retired as a clerk for the Department of Transportation. She attended Erlanger Baptist Church and loved spending her time in the garden, reading, sewing, and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Shirley; brother, Sonny White; and her sisters, Ila and Georgie. She is survived by her loving children, Cindy Bresser, Jane Schwartz, Mark Shirley, Dianne Toebbe, and Laura Shirley; sister, Deborah Blake; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; as well as other friends and family members who will mourn her loss and forever cherish her memory. Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the commonwealth of Kentucky, due to the covid-19 alert, a memorial service for Phyllis will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Rosedale Green for all of the love and support they gave Phyllis and her family. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. If you wish to share a memory or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
