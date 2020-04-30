Phyllis Shirley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Shirley

Florence - Phyllis A. Shirley passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. She was born on December 3, 1927 in Littleton, NH to the late John and Annabelle White. Phyllis retired as a clerk for the Department of Transportation. She attended Erlanger Baptist Church and loved spending her time in the garden, reading, sewing, and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Shirley; brother, Sonny White; and her sisters, Ila and Georgie. She is survived by her loving children, Cindy Bresser, Jane Schwartz, Mark Shirley, Dianne Toebbe, and Laura Shirley; sister, Deborah Blake; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; as well as other friends and family members who will mourn her loss and forever cherish her memory. Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the commonwealth of Kentucky, due to the covid-19 alert, a memorial service for Phyllis will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Rosedale Green for all of the love and support they gave Phyllis and her family. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to Erlanger Baptist Church, 116 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. If you wish to share a memory or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, Inc.
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved