Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayley
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayley
990 Bayley Place Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Phyllis Siler Obituary
Phyllis Siler

Cincinnati - Siler, Phyllis A. Associate of the Sisters of Charity. Devoted friend of the late Martha M. Rains, beloved daughter of the late Ralph V. and Gertrude M. (nee Otte) Siler. Dear sister of Celeste (Honey) Jones, and the late Fern LaFranco, Virginia Altenburger, Mary Kathryn Zink and Thomas Siler. Dear friend of her loving and extended families: Bob, Barb and Jeff Carrico, Margy and Katy Brown, and the children of the late Tim and Sue Garry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Bayley and Queen City Hospice. Phyllis taught in the Parochial School System for 45 years. The last 25 years at St. Margaret Mary, North College Hill. Other teaching assignments were in Denver CO., Detroit MI., Milford, Springfield and Cincinnati, OH. where she was known as Sister Philip of the Sisters of Charity. Passed away Saturday August 24, 2019. Age 89. Visitation Wednesday 9:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Dr. Cincinnati, OH. 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229, Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund 5900 Delhi Rd. Mt. St. Joseph OH. 45051 or Bayley. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
