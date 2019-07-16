|
Phyllis V. LeFever aka Phyllis Frank (nee Rinaldo), age 80 years, residence Anderson Twp. Wife of the late Robert LeFever, beloved mother of Paul, the late Mark LeFever, and Debra Bertram, also survived by grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Thur. July 18, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 9:30-10:30 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019