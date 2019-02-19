|
Pierce Hoffman
Cincinnati - Pierce Anderson Hoffman, beloved son of Crystal (nee Vredenburg) and Jeff Hoffman, loving brother of Milena Hoffman, and cherished grandson of Gary & Edith Hoffman and Gary & Marty Vredenburg passed away Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the age of 14. Pierce was smart, athletic, tenderhearted and had a smile that could light up a room. He is lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 23rd from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Crossroads Oakley, 3500 Madison Road. Memorial contributions in Pierce's honor can be sent to Walnut Hills Instrument Program or the Cincinnati Parks. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019