Walton - Pierrette H. Tourikian (nee: DeLaye), 87, of Walton, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care in Coldspring, KY. Pierrette worked in retail at Macys Dept. Store in Florence before retiring. She had a love for flowers, birds and loved the Cincinnati Reds. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Tourikian in 2010. Pierrette is survived by loving children, Alain (Susan) and Remi (Christine) Tourikian. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nicole, Caitlin (Patrick) Behne, Lisa, Danielle, Molly and great grandchild, Lucy Behne. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger, KY with a Catholic Blessing to follow at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019