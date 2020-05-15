Po1 Timothy D. Clepper
PO1 Timothy D Clepper

Mt Adams - Petty Officer 1st Class TIMOTHY D CLEPPER, US Coast Guard, Retired, Special friend and companion of Connie Allen, brother of Keith (Betty) Clepper, Andrew (Sara) Clepper and the late Melissa Clepper Fineburg, uncle of Kacy Clepper, Eliott and Lauren Clepper, Geoffrey (Jenna) Mitchell, special cousin of J. Douglas (late Kristie) Clepper and his son Kristopher (Monica) Clepper, former spouse of Sharon Clepper, step-father of Erick and Adam Johnson, survived by many other cousins and friends. Died, Friday May 15, 2020, age 64. Member of Our Lady of Knock Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Life Member and Past Commander of Post 3, American Legion, Ketchikan, Alaska. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Tuesday, 4 PM to 7 PM. Please be prepared to wait in line outside of the building. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Autism Speaks Cincinnati, PO Box 75, Milford, Ohio 45150. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
