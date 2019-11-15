Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Powell McHenry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Powell McHenry

Add a Memory
Powell McHenry Obituary
Powell McHenry

Western Hills - Powell McHenry, Visitation at Westwood United Methodist Church, Saturday, November 23, 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati (45202). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Powell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -