Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Preston Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston Richardson

Add a Memory
Preston Richardson Obituary
Preston Richardson

Colerain Twp. - RICHARDSON

Preston; Beloved husband of Billie (nee Lloyd) Richardson; Devoted father of Sandy (David) Prewitt and Connie (Dean) Nieporte; Loving grandfather of Jamie (Phil) Keller, Jodie (Tim) Calardo, Deana (Ryan) Maynus, Jenni (Jeremy) Ellis and Laura (Joe) Maurits; Great grandfather of Grace and Liv Keller, Makayla and Makenna Calardo, Lydia and Elise Maynus, Megan, Maddie, Luke Ellis, Sawyer, Evelyn and Emmeline Maurits; Brother of the late Mitchell Richardson and Louise Bice; Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 85; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Preston was the Pastor at Friendship Baptist Church for 34½ years; Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd. (45251) on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM; Funeral Service will be held at the church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 AM; In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be received for Gospel Radio Latin America, our first missionary James Denman, P.O. Box 6641, Ft. Worth, TX 76115; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Preston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -