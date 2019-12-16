|
|
Preston Richardson
Colerain Twp. - RICHARDSON
Preston; Beloved husband of Billie (nee Lloyd) Richardson; Devoted father of Sandy (David) Prewitt and Connie (Dean) Nieporte; Loving grandfather of Jamie (Phil) Keller, Jodie (Tim) Calardo, Deana (Ryan) Maynus, Jenni (Jeremy) Ellis and Laura (Joe) Maurits; Great grandfather of Grace and Liv Keller, Makayla and Makenna Calardo, Lydia and Elise Maynus, Megan, Maddie, Luke Ellis, Sawyer, Evelyn and Emmeline Maurits; Brother of the late Mitchell Richardson and Louise Bice; Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 85; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Preston was the Pastor at Friendship Baptist Church for 34½ years; Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd. (45251) on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM; Funeral Service will be held at the church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 AM; In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be received for Gospel Radio Latin America, our first missionary James Denman, P.O. Box 6641, Ft. Worth, TX 76115; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019